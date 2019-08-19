The Sri Lanka Navy discovered nearly 70 kg of heroin in a trawler seized on 11th July along with 6 Iranians in the Southern sea.

Simultaneously, a multi-day vessel along with 4 Sri Lankans was apprehended at the Galle Sea on the 10th July and the Navy had discovered Hashish and Ice inside the vessel.

Suspecting that there might be a connection between these two incidents, legal action was taken by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Upon further inspection, the Navy, today (18), has found nearly 85 kg of heroin expertly hidden within the multi-day vessel which is currently under the custody of the Navy on court orders.

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the PNB and the Navy has launched further investigations on the matter.

(Source: Ada Derana)