More than 300kg of narcotic substances has been seized by Sri Lanka Navy during an operation at high seas.

The seized narcotic substances are suspected to be a haul of approximately 260kg of heroin and 56kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’).

Seven (07) suspects, believed to be Iranians, onboard the vessel were also taken into naval custody.

This is a result of an operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy based on information received from persons aboard 03 vessels seized in high seas earlier this year. Further, international information exchange, facts revealed during data analysis of satellite communication were also used into good effect in this operation.

(Source: Daily News)