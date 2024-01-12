Nayana Wasalathilake sworn in as SJB MP

January 12, 2024

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Nayana Priyankara Wasalathilake was sworn in as a Member of Parliament representing the Badulla District this morning (January 12).

Nayana Priyankara Wasalathilake was sworn in before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of SJB MP Chaminda Wijesiri from Parliament.

During the first parliamentary session of 2024 kicked off on Tuesday (January 09), SJB MP Chaminda Wijesiri revealed his intentions to step down as a Member of Parliament, citing personal reasons.

Wasalathilake, who had secured 31,307 votes in the 2020 General Election from the Badulla District, was tipped to fill the vacancy as he was next in line on SJB’s preferential vote list.