CEB to submit electricity tariffs reduction proposals to PUCSL today (January 12)

January 12, 2024

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says that it will hand over the electricity tariff reduction proposals to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today (January 12).

Engineer Noel Priyantha, Spokesperson of the CEB, said that efforts are being made to provide benefits to the people from the increasing hydropower production.

He also mentioned that the capacity of reservoirs associated with power plants has increased to 96 percent.

Minister of Water Supply Jeevan Thondaman said that along with reducing the electricity tariffs, the water tariffs will also be reduced.