United States and Britain launch airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthis

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2024 - 7:50 am

The United States and Britain have carried out airstrikes by air and sea in Yemen against Houthi military targets.

This action was taken in response to the Houthi movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which has expanded the conflict beyond the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Witnesses in Yemen reported explosions across the country, and President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that further action would be taken if necessary.

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation,” President Biden said.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that “early indications are that the Houthis’ ability to threaten merchant shipping has taken a blow”.

Iran, a supporter of the Houthis, strongly condemned the attacks. The Houthis’ spokesperson stated that there was no justification for the attacks, and the group intends to continue targeting ships heading towards Israel.

Russia has called for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the military strikes.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, currently hospitalized due to surgery complications, mentioned that the strikes targeted various Houthi capabilities, including drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, coastal radar, and air surveillance.

The Houthis referred to these actions as “American-Zionist-British aggression,” confirming raids in several locations.

A Houthi official confirmed “raids” in the capital Sanaa along with the cities of Saada and Dhamar as well as in Hodeidah governorate, calling them “American-Zionist-British aggression.”

Witnesses reported that the airstrikes targeted a military base near Sanaa airport, a military site near Taiz airport, a Houthi naval base in Hodeidah and military sites in Hajjah governorates.