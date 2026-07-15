Negombo Mayor Robert Heenkenda resigns

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 15, 2026 - 6:45 pm

Attorney-at-Law Robert Heenkenda has resigned as Mayor of the National People’s Power-controlled Negombo Municipal Council, reportedly due to a personal reason.

Heenkenda announced his resignation this afternoon (July 15, 2026).

He had previously stated on several occasions that he would step down as Mayor, but later changed his decision. However, he has now formally resigned from the post.

Heenkenda said that just as the political leadership of the National People’s Power appointed him as Mayor of Negombo, it would also appoint a new mayor in the future.