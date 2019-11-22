New Cabinet of Ministers sworn-in
The new Cabinet of Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.
The newly appointed Cabinet of Ministers is as follows:
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa – Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs, Policy Development, Buddha Sasana, Cultural, Water Supply and Urban Development.
Chamal Rajapaksa – Mahaweli & Agriculture, Trade
Dulles Alahapperuma – Education, Sports & Youth affairs
Douglas Devananda – Fisheries & Aquatic Resources
Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Health & Women affairs
Bandula Gunawardena – Higher Education
Nimal Siripala – Justice, Human Rights & Legal Reforms
Arumugam Thondaman – Community Empowerment & Estate Infrastructure
Dinesh Gunawardene – Foreign Affairs, Skills & Labour Development
Janaka Bandara – Public administration, Internal affairs, Provincial & local government
Wimal Weerawansa – Small and medium scale enterprises and entrepreneur development, Industries and supply management
Mahinda Amaraweera – Public Transport Management, Power and Energy
S.M. Chandrasena – Environment, Wildlife Resources, Land and Land Development
Johnston Fernando – Road and Highways and Ports and Naval Affairs
Ramesh Pathirana – Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture
Prasanna Ranatunga – Industrial Export and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Services
