The new Crest Gem placed atop the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya was unveiled at the auspicious time of 10.00 a.m today.

Chief Prelate of the Malwatu Chapter Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero placed the crest gem on the top of the stupa yesterday (25).

The Chuda Manikyaya was displayed for public viewing on the 18th of November in Colombo and Several other locations.

Subsequently, the crest gem with the golden base was placed atop the historic Ruwanweliseya last evening.