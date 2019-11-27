New State & Deputy ministers sworn-in
The swearing-in ceremony of the State Ministers & Deputy Ministers of the new government commenced a short while ago.
The ceremony, presided by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
The list of the newly appointed State Ministers and Deputy Ministers is as follows:
Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Defence
Vasudeva Nanayakkara – State Minister of Water Supply and Drainage
Gamini Lokuge – State Minister of Urban Development
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene – State Minister of Irrigation and Rural Development
S.B. Dissanayake – State Minister of Land & Land Development
John Seneviratne – State Minister of Economic Affairs and Policy Development
Mahinda Samarasinghe – State Minister of Public Administration and Internal Affairs
C.B. Ratnayake – State Minister of Railway Services
Lakshman Yapa abeywardene – State Minister of Information and Communication Technology
Susantha Punchinilame – State Minister of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Development
Anura Priyadarshana Yapa – State Minister of Trade and Consumer Welfare
Susil Premajayantha – State Minister of International Co-operation
Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Education Service
Mahindananda Aluthgamage – State Minister of Electricity
Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Youth Affairs
Rohitha Abeygunawardene – State Minister of Power & Energy
Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Industries
Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Public Management and Accounting
Keheliya Rambukwella – State Minister of Investment Promotions
Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Tourism
Thilanga Sumathipala – State Minister of Technology & Innovations
Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – State Minister of Human Rights & Legal Reforms
Vijitha Berugoda – State Minister of Women and Child Affairs
Roshan Ranasinghe – State Minister of Mahaweli Development
Janaka Wakkumbura – State Minister of Export Agriculture
Vidura Wickremenayake – State Minister of Agriculture
Shehan Semasinghe – State Minister of Development Banks and Loan Schemes
Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Ports Development Affairs
Dilum Amunugama – State Minister of Transport Services Management
Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Roads and Highways Development
Wilamaweera Dissanayake – State Minister of Wildlife Resources
Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Environment
Sanath Nishantha Perera – State Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources
Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of Social Security
Deputy Ministers:
Nimal Lanza – Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure
Kanchana Wijesekara – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Indika Anuruddha – Deputy Minister of Public Management, Internal Affairs, Provincial Council and Local Government
