The swearing-in ceremony of the State Ministers & Deputy Ministers of the new government commenced a short while ago.

The ceremony, presided by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The list of the newly appointed State Ministers and Deputy Ministers is as follows:

Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Defence

Vasudeva Nanayakkara – State Minister of Water Supply and Drainage

Gamini Lokuge – State Minister of Urban Development

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene – State Minister of Irrigation and Rural Development

S.B. Dissanayake – State Minister of Land & Land Development

John Seneviratne – State Minister of Economic Affairs and Policy Development

Mahinda Samarasinghe – State Minister of Public Administration and Internal Affairs

C.B. Ratnayake – State Minister of Railway Services

Lakshman Yapa abeywardene – State Minister of Information and Communication Technology

Susantha Punchinilame – State Minister of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Development

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa – State Minister of Trade and Consumer Welfare

Susil Premajayantha – State Minister of International Co-operation

Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Education Service

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – State Minister of Electricity

Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Youth Affairs

Rohitha Abeygunawardene – State Minister of Power & Energy

Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Industries

Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Public Management and Accounting

Keheliya Rambukwella – State Minister of Investment Promotions

Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Tourism

Thilanga Sumathipala – State Minister of Technology & Innovations

Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva – State Minister of Human Rights & Legal Reforms

Vijitha Berugoda – State Minister of Women and Child Affairs

Roshan Ranasinghe – State Minister of Mahaweli Development

Janaka Wakkumbura – State Minister of Export Agriculture