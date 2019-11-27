Speaker recognizes Ranil as Opposition Leader
Posted in Local News
The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he has recognized UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition, upholding Parliamentary traditions.
In a twitter message, The Speaker said “Recognition of the Leader of the UNFGG as the Leader of the Opposition was done upholding established Parliamentary traditions that should not be violated. While I empathise with the challengers too, it is best that a party’s internal disputes are settled from within.”
