The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he has recognized UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Leader of the Opposition, upholding Parliamentary traditions.

In a twitter message, The Speaker said “Recognition of the Leader of the UNFGG as the Leader of the Opposition was done upholding established Parliamentary traditions that should not be violated. While I empathise with the challengers too, it is best that a party’s internal disputes are settled from within.”