The JVP says all citizens should be determined to build a new Sri Lanka during this New Year.

Issuing a message to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the JVP said Sri Lankans are faced with numerous challenges this year adding that should not deter them to strive to achieve their targets.

The JVP said Sri Lanka needs a new vision and a new path to save the people from destruction.

The party urges all Sri Lankans to unite and help rebuild the country for the future generation.

(Source: News Radio)