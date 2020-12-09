The newly appointed members of the Elections Commission of Sri Lanka are due to assume duties tomorrow (December 10).

Accordingly, newly appointed Chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa and members namely M.M. Mohamed, S.B. Divaratne, P. Pathirana, Jeevan Thiagarajah will assume duties tomorrow.

Its new members, including the Chairperson, has been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as per the Articles 41A and 103 (1) of the Constitution.

Issuing a press release, the Commissioner-General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, stated that the aforementioned members of the Commission will take office tomorrow.