The National Freedom Front (NFF) says that three points contained in the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution should be amended.

NFF, through a letter submitted to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, states that its Party Leader Wimal Weerawansa has informed the committee appointed by the Prime Minister with this regard.

However, NFF claims that the proposals of the 20A submitted by the Attorney General to the court as government proposals do not contain any amendments submitted by their party leader.

NFF points out that there is strong public opposition to the relevant resolutions contained in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and that ignoring such objections would seriously harm the spirit of the government’s mandate and the image of the government.

The party points out that the flaws in the 20th Amendment should be rectified and stated that the NFF will not take political responsibility if it ignores their political stance.

(Source: Ada Derana)