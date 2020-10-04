The Ministry of Education says the second term holidays beginning from tomorrow will apply for private and international schools as well.

The Ministry of Education earlier today said the second school term holidays, that was due to commence on the 9th of October, was brought forward.

The Ministry accordingly said all government schools will therefore close tomorrow, the 5th of October.

Meanwhile, tuition classes in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts have been suspended until further notice.

All pre-schools and priven will also be closed from tomorrow.

(Source: News Radio)