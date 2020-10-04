President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says ensuring national security is the first and foremost responsibility of the government.

Issuing a statement the President said he is not prepared to hand over power of arresting or arbitrarily releasing people to politicians, as he claimed happened in the past.

The Head of State added he will also take action to rectify any omissions or mistakes made by relevant authorities or officials.

The President also reiterated that the government has not entered into any political deal with Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen.

President Rajapaksa assured citizens that he will not forsake the trust they placed in him and reiterated he will continue to work towards strengthening the people’s trust.

(Source: News Radio)