Nimal Siripala appointed Acting Chairman of SLFP
Posted by Editor on April 8, 2024 - 11:25 am
Nimal Siripala de Silva has been appointed as the acting Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).
The appointment was made this morning (April 08) during the SLFP politburo meeting led by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute.
Nimal Siripala is the Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- President declares open flyover in Kompanna Vidiya April 8, 2024
- Nimal Siripala appointed Acting Chairman of SLFP April 8, 2024
- President’s Fund releases May payments and unveils new scholarship recipients April 8, 2024
- Sri Lanka Air Force Corporal killed in Police shootout April 8, 2024
- SF-Wanni organizes programme to support War Heroes and families April 7, 2024