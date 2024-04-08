Nimal Siripala appointed Acting Chairman of SLFP

Posted by Editor on April 8, 2024 - 11:25 am

Nimal Siripala de Silva has been appointed as the acting Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

The appointment was made this morning (April 08) during the SLFP politburo meeting led by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute.

Nimal Siripala is the Minister of Ports, Aviation and Shipping.