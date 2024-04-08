President declares open flyover in Kompanna Vidiya
April 8, 2024
President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the flyover spanning the railway line linking Kompanna Vidiya (Slave Island) with Justice Akbar Mawatha and Uttarankanda Mawatha a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.
