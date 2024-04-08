Apr 08 2024 April 8, 2024 April 8, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

President declares open flyover in Kompanna Vidiya

Slave Island - Kompanna Vidiya in Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the flyover spanning the railway line linking Kompanna Vidiya (Slave Island) with Justice Akbar Mawatha and Uttarankanda Mawatha a short while ago, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

