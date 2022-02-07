Nine including Arundika Fernando’s son released on bail

The nine suspects arrested in connection with the attack on medical faculty students in Ragama, including MP Arundika Fernando’s son, have been granted bail by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (February 07).

The assault incident was reported on the 02nd February while several students who sustained injuries were admitted to hospital.

The lawmaker’s son, a 23-year-old named Avinda Randila Jehan Fernando was arrested after he surrendered to the Ragama Police through a lawyer.

A vehicle that was used in the assault incident was also seized by the Ragama Police in Kalubowila.

Arundika Fernando also resigned from his position as the State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, and Palmyrah Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification on Thursday (February 03).

The Ragama Police is conducting further investigations.