Three died after being buried under a mound of earth

Three persons have died after being buried under a mound of earth in Madawala, Wattegama.

It is reported that workers were digging a base pit for a construction work behind the house when an nearby earth embankment, around 12-feet tall, had suddenly collapsed on four workers burying them underneath.

Three of the five employees in the pit had died while another individual was admitted to the Kandy National Hospital with injuries.

The other individual was rescued unharmed.