Release essential items at Customs – President instructs officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to take necessary steps to release the containers containing essential items in the custody of the Customs.

The decision was made during a special meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (February 07) regarding the matter to ensure there is no shortage of essential goods including food in the market.

Meanwhile, the President has appointed a committee chaired by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities.

The Head of State noted that people should be given the opportunity to purchase essential commodities without any shortage during the upcoming festive season and informed officials to formulate plans in this regard from now.

President Gotabaya also underscored that selected essential goods should be allowed to be imported and that goods should not be allowed to be imported in excess and stocks to be kept hidden to increase prices.

The President called for a stringent mechanism to be introduced promptly for the issuance of essential commodities including food to the market, and directed the new committee to regulate and supervise the matter.