Country would have been in peril if Ranil, Maithri were in power during COVID-19 pandemic – Aluthgamage

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says that if former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President Maithripala Sirisena were in power while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, the country would have faced a great disaster.

He also said that the people would be oppressed in every possible way when Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maithripala Sirisena were having their usual quarrels. As a result, people would have been dropping dead on the roads.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Nawalapitiya Women’s Council on Saturday at the Nawalapitiya Mahindananda Foundation office.

He also said that the most unsuccessful politician in his political history was the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had provided 100,000 jobs to youth in every village as promised during the Presidential election and in addition he had provided employment to 60,000 graduates.

He said that JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake was given the post of Opposition Whip in Parliament as a result of deals made with Ranil Wickremesinghe and Malik Samarawickrema.

He also stressed that the group which had a majority of 58 seats in Parliament was not given the post of Leader of the Opposition.

