Nine-member experts’ committee to draft new constitution
Posted in Local News
A nine-member experts’ committee has been appointed to draft a new constitution, stated Minister Udaya Gammanpila.
The committee has been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila mentioned this joining the press conference held today (03) to inform cabinet decision.
President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva has been appointed to head the committee.
The members of the committee are as follows:
- President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva
- President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva
- President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana
- President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena
- President’s Counsel Samantha Ratwatte
- Prof. Nadeema Kamurdeen
- Prof. G. H. Peiris
- Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne
- Dr. A. Sarveshwaran
(Source: Ada Derana)
