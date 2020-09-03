A nine-member experts’ committee has been appointed to draft a new constitution, stated Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

The committee has been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila mentioned this joining the press conference held today (03) to inform cabinet decision.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva has been appointed to head the committee.

The members of the committee are as follows:

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena President’s Counsel Samantha Ratwatte Prof. Nadeema Kamurdeen Prof. G. H. Peiris Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne Dr. A. Sarveshwaran

(Source: Ada Derana)