April 6, 2022

Nirupama Rajapaksa left for Dubai

Nirupama Rajapaksa

The former deputy minister, Nirupama Rajapaksa left for Dubai from the Katunayake international airport last night, the Immigration and Emigration Department said.

She left the country at 10.25 pm last night on Emirates airlines.

