Nirupama Rajapaksa left for Dubai
Posted in Local News
The former deputy minister, Nirupama Rajapaksa left for Dubai from the Katunayake international airport last night, the Immigration and Emigration Department said.
She left the country at 10.25 pm last night on Emirates airlines.
It does not look very good and does not give out a good message. Either their should be an explanation (minister or not). Otherwise it only give credence to all the accusations being pointed (may be true, but need to prove or produce evidence).