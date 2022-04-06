People seeking a system change – JVP

The JVP says the aspiration of all citizens at present is to eradicate the 74-year-old political system and overthrow the oppressive government.

JVP Chief Secretary Tilvin Silva said a people’s struggle has emerged instead of a political struggle.

Speaking at the 51st April Heroes’ Day celebrations yesterday (April 05), Silva said two years ago people worked hard to bring Gotabaya Rajapaksa into power, and the public is today displeased with President Rajapaksa and have taken to the streets demanding the President and the government to step down.

He said the people are engaged in a struggle.

Silva added in the past the struggle to overthrow a government was between political parties while today, the people are fighting for this cause.

(Source: News Radio)