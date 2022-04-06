Abolish 20th Amendment, Executive Presidency – Sajith

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the entire public have taken to the streets and are demanding that this government cannot fulfill what is expected of them and want the government out.

He told Parliament yesterday the people have made it very clear that they want the Government and the President to step down. “They have suffered enough and borne far many challenges, and now all they want is for this Government to step down. What is the point if the government cannot understand that? The people want a change and we must give it to them, after all, Parliamentarians are representatives of the people,” Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said.

He further stated that the 20th Amendment should be abolished and the time is rife to abolish the executive presidential system.

He said as public representatives the government must listen to the people and if they call for the government to step down, the President and the whole government must step down.

He also added that his Party was willing to join in if all genuinely spoke the truth, then his party was willing to join. However, he said that his Party members were not expecting any positions.

