Leader of the Tamil National Alliance R Sampanthan has reiterated he has not signed any agreements with United National Party Leader Ranil Wickresminghe.

Releasing a statement the TNA Leader said the document circulating via social media of a purported agreement between the TNA and the UNP is unquestionably a forgery.

Meanwhile the UNP lodged a complaint with the Police yesterday, calling for an extensive investigation to be launched into the origin of the counterfeit document.

(Source: News Radio)