No bus fare revision this time – Gemunu

With the recent increase in the price of diesel, there will be no bus fare revision at this time, the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) said.

LPBOA Chairman Gemunu Wijerathne said that the diesel price increase does not make any pact on the bus fare revision.

“On October 17, the price of auto diesel was reduced by Rs. 15 per litre, and the price was increased by Rs. 15 last night, bringing the price to Rs. 430 from Rs. 415 per litre,” he said.