Escaped Kandakadu inmate found in forest, dies in hospital

An inmate who escaped from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre during a clash on Sunday (November 06)  has been found in the Welikanda, Sinhapura forest.

It was reported that he was lost in the forest and that he was found during a search operation conducted by the army.

He was admitted to hospital in a starving condition on November 10 and died last night, Police Media Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said.

Last Sunday, a brawl broke out between two groups at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Camp over a bucket used for bathing.

