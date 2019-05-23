The no-confidence motion (NCM) that has been submitted against Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen is not acceptable, Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella told Parliament yesterday, adding that the motion carried hitherto unproven allegations.

“The opposition is yet to lodge a complaint against the minister. We questioned the Prime Minister about allegations levelled against Minister Bathiudeen. He told us no one had complained against the minister,” he said.

He charged that certain media institutions wanted the no-confidence motion debated as part of their agenda to sling mud at certain people.

“The government is not running away from the no-confidence motion. All such motions that were brought by the opposition have been allowed for debate during the past four years,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)