One dead as couple attacked at home in Weeragula
A couple residing in the Weeragula area have been assaulted by an individual with a sharp weapon, which had resulted in the death of the male.
An individual who had entered the house yesterday while the couple were inside had carried out the attack it is reported. The woman who was attacked is now under treatment at the Gampaha hospital.
The suspect has been identified though the reason for the attack has not yet been revealed properly.