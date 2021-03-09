No decision to increase domestic gas prices
Posted in Local News
Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana says no decision has been taken to increase the domestic gas prices by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Speaking during a media briefing in Colombo today, Minister Pathirana said the Minister of Trade has informed the Cabinet that a proposal has been submitted to the Cabinet to increase the domestic gas prices.
He said the government decided to evaluate the proposal but did not consent to a price hike.
(Source: News Radio)
