No decision to nominate Ranil as Prime Minister – SLPP

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) highlighted that the party has not taken any decision to nominate UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe as the country’s next Prime Minister.

Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena told the media yesterday that no one in the SLPP is unwise enough to select such a person as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Abeygunawardena further said that UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe comes from one of the oldest political parties, yet is unable to secure at least a single seat in Parliament, proving hisfailed leadership.

SLPP General-Secretary Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam also said that when the most suitable person; Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is holding the position there is no necessity in seeking a new Prime Minister.

(Source: Daily News – By Dinuli Francisco)