The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) told the Kurunegala Magistrate’s court yesterday that so far no evidence was available to prove that Dr.Mohammed Shafi had performed illegal sterilisation on women who had undergone caesarean child birth or that he had links with any terrorist organisation.

Accusations against doctor Shafi includes alleged links to terrorism, illegal acquisition of assets, and sterilisation of women while performing caesarean child birth.The CID informed court that detectives had interviewed more than 750 including medical professionals while investigating accusations against Dr.Shafi.

The CID said they had recorded statements from 69 nurses, 26 doctors including Visiting Obstetrician and Gynaecologists (VOGs) and 14 minor staff employees who have worked with Dr.Shafi during his tenure at the Teaching Hospital, Kurunegala, the District Hospital, Galewela and Base Hospital, Dambulla.

The investigations were led by IP Nishantha Silva, Officer in Charge of the Organized Crimes Branch of the CID. “We investigated over 700 complaints received against this individual. So far in our investigations we did not find any evidence to suggest that Dr. Shafi was connected to any terrorist outfit or had performed illegal sterilisations on women. He is not a member of the banned Thowheed Jamath as well,” IP Nishantha Silva told Daily News.

More than six hundred women had lodged complaints against the doctor. Following the Easter Sunday attacks in April, Dr.Shafi was accused of performing illegal sterilisation on women who had undergone caesarean operations. He was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for amassing large amounts of undeclared assets, and later the public urged to come forward with complaints against Dr.Shafi who was a Senior House Officer (SHO) at the Teaching Hospital, Kurunegala at the time of arrest.

