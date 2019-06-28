UPFA MP Kumara Welgama said that he will not support Gotabhaya Rajapaksa if he contests the next Presidential Election.

He said he will never support a person with a murderous background and a person who was notorious for having such a background. “If there is a person who has a murderous background, I will not support that person,” he said.

“All governments have murdered people to protect their power. Therefore, if someone is coming from such background my support will not be there for that person,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror)