No fuel for ambulances

Health Services are in danger of collapsing due to the shortage of fuel for ambulances and for healthcare staff, President of the Government Medical Officers’ Forum (GMOF), Dr. Rukshan Bellana warned.

He added, in spite of the Government declaring health services as an essential service, ambulances have to wait in long queues to obtain fuel with no mechanism having been adopted to supply fuel for ambulances amidst the fuel shortage.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) spokesperson, Dr. Samantha Ananda said most patients from rural hospitals are commonly required to be transferred to National Hospitals, District General Hospitals and Teaching Hospitals, adding however, that this process has also been affected.

He also observed as healthcare staff operate on different shifts, many of them tend to use private modes of transportation adding that the fuel shortage, coupled with the increase in the price of fuel has immensely inconvenienced them.

Bellana said in addition to the fuel crisis, the shortage of LP gas has affected resident doctors who face difficulties in making arrangement for their meals and as most surrounding restaurants have also closed.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Faadhila Thassim and Kanchana Kolagolla)