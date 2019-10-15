It was good to handover responsibilities relating to national security to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, National Peoples Movement (NPM) presidential candidate and former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake said.

He said this responding to a question raised by a journalist with reference to remarks made by NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa that he would give the highest possible responsibilities to Sarath Fonseka.

He said that he had come forward as a presidential candidate in order to safeguard the country which is in turmoil.

“My main priorities are to curb bribe and corruption, to uplift the economy and to ensure national security,” he said.

He further said, he only intended to develop the country together with patriots and he had no self-interest in becoming the president.

Meanwhile, he said the political journey of the National Peoples Movement (NPM) would not end after November 16, and had decided to move forward ahead of parliamentary elections.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)