The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress will support the Presidential Candidate of the New Democratic Front, Sajith Premadasa, at the forthcoming election, Minister Rauff Hakeem said.

Hakeem has revealed this at the Party’s meeting held in Nindaur yesterday.

He has said that it was he who suggested that the next Presidential candidate from the UNP should be Premadasa.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upathissa Perera)