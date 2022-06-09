No longer mandatory to wear face masks in Sri Lanka – Health Ministry

Wearing face masks indoors and outdoors in Sri Lanka will not be mandatory effective from tomorrow (June 10), the Director-General of Health Services has announced.

The directive to remove the mask mandate in Sri Lanka has been issued under the Quarantine and Prevention of Disease Ordinance No.03 of 1897, by the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

“It is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask for indoor and outdoor spaces,” The Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.

Moreover, the performance of a COVID-19 PCR test and the Rapid Antigen (RAT) tests will no longer be conducted as screening tests.

Wearing face masks was made compulsory in Sri Lanka in early 2020, in a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following the outbreak of the pandemic.