Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament

The Sri Lanka Electricity (Amendment) Bill taken up for the second reading, was passed in Parliament today (June 09).

The vote result is as follows:

In Favor: 120

Against: 36

Abstentions: 13

However, on Wednesday (June 08) the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers Union (CEBEU) vehemently rejected the proposed amendments to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act.

The CEB Engineers made the following demands:

1. To withdraw proposed amendments to the Sri Lanka Electricity Act No. 20 of 2009 (as amended by the Act No. 31 of 2013), gazetted on April 29, 2022, with immediate effect.

2. To stop handing over of the country’s wind & solar resources to Adani Group (paying in dollars) without following the competitive bidding process.

3. To stop driving the CEB to privatisation in the guise of reforming.

4. To appoint a suitable professional with unblemished character to the Post of Chairman, CEB without further delay.

Thereafter, the CEBEU decided to call off the strike today (June 09) following talks with the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.