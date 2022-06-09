Johnston Fernando surrenders

Former Minister Johnston Fernando surrendered before Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage a short while ago in connection with the the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on May 09.

Fernando surrendered at the Magistrate’s residence in Maharagama.

Earlier, the Magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of the former minister.

UPDATE – 07:00 PM: MP Johnston Fernando, who arrived at the residence of Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening for surrender, has been granted bail.

According to reports, the parliamentarian was released on two personal bails, each valued at Rs. 10 million.