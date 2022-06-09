Jun 09 2022 June 9, 2022 June 9, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Basil Rajapaksa says he does not have balls

Basil Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Basil Rajapaksa who stepped down from his parliamentary seat today (June 09) said that he had not passed the ball to anyone else by his resignation and added he did not even have a ball.

“You say that we have passed the ball to the people then those who passed the ball to us should take the responsibility,” he said.

