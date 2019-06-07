The Education Ministry said there is no further need to summon parents to assure security of schools.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said it had taken this decision due to the Tri-forces, the Civil Defence Force and the Police taking maximum effort to ensure security for all schools inclusive of International Schools as well.

It was reported that some school authorities had caused inconvenience to some parents by not allowing children who did not carry transparent bags and prevented children from entering school.

(Source: Daily News)