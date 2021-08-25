No pay cuts envisaged – Minister

The government has no intention of slashing salaries of public or private sector employees amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Mass Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma assured yesterday.

He was responding to a question by a journalist at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department. The Minister said that there is no truth to certain media reports that the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to donate their August salary to the COVID-19 funds is an attempt to push for pay cuts in the State sector or even the private sector.

Minister Alahapperuma further said the Cabinet of Ministers unanimously approved the proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to donate their August remuneration to the COVID-19 fund with the intention of strengthening funds to assist in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)