No politicians or their families fled to India: Indian High Commission
The Indian High Commission in Colombo yesterday (May 10) denied several reports circulating in social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India.
“These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. The High Commission strongly denies them,” the High Commission said in a statement.
High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India.
Gossip mill is working over-time. Indian aid to buy water cannons, politicians fleeing to India, US$ going to Uganda under nuclear waste, Inmates being used to attack Aragale, soon they and their followers will be hungry and be complaining.