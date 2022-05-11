May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

No politicians or their families fled to India: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in Colombo yesterday (May 10) denied several reports circulating in social media that certain political persons  and their families have fled to India.

“These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. The High Commission strongly denies them,” the High Commission said in a statement.

