IMF says technical talks will continue as planned until new government is formed

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) today said it would continue technical level discussions with Sri Lanka to be prepared for policy discussions when a new government is formed.

“On our virtual mission during May 9-23, discussions at the technical level have just started and continue as planned so as to be fully prepared for policy discussions once a new government has been formed,” a brief IMF statement said.

It also said the Fund is closely following the developments in Sri Lanka and is concerned about social tensions and violence.

“We remain committed to assist Sri Lanka in line with the IMF’s policies,” the statement added.