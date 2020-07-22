Jul 22 2020 July 22, 2020 July 22, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

No reason to conceal COVID-19 information, says Army Commander

Shavendra Silva - Sri Lanka Army Commander

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said there is no reason for authorities to conceal information with regard to COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka.

He stressed, authorities have never hidden any COVID-19 case adding whenever a person tested positive for the coronavirus the patient is directed to treatment and contacts moved in to quarantine.

The Army Commander said all details are communicated to the general public via the Department of Government Information.

(Source: News 1st)

