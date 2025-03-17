Nomination process for Sri Lanka’s LG elections starts today

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2025 - 9:32 am

The acceptance of nominations for the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections in Sri Lanka begins today (March 17).

The Election Commission has announced that nominations will be accepted from today until noon on March 20, 2025.

The nomination process for 336 local government institutions commences today, and once nominations close, the election date is expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, the acceptance of postal voting applications for the local government elections will close at midnight today.

The Election Commission has advised eligible applicants who have not yet submitted their postal voting applications to hand them over to the district election office of their respective districts rather than sending them by mail.

The Commissioner General of Elections has urged candidates to ensure that the nomination process does not interfere with the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination activities, which also begin today.