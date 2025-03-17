Shots fired at house in Midigama
Posted by Editor on March 17, 2025 - 8:00 am
A shooting incident took place at a house in the Pathegama area of Midigama early this morning (March 17).
According to the police, multiple gunshots struck the front windows and walls of the house.
No casualties were reported, and neither the motive for the shooting nor any suspects have been identified yet.
Midigama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.
