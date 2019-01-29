Former Minister Johnston Fernando was acquitted from all charges with regard to a case filed against him over non-declaration of his assets and liabilities for the year 2010 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The Bribery Commission had filed five cases in total against former Minister Johnston Fernando for violating the Bribery Act by allegedly failing to prove his annual assets and liabilities while serving as a minister from 2010 to 2014.

Accordingly, Fernando was acquitted of the relevant charges and released.